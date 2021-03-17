LPL Financial LLC Purchases 94,984 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,657,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,984 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $210,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,379,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,457,000 after buying an additional 258,188 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 216,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,507,000 after buying an additional 29,902 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.71. The stock had a trading volume of 390,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,541,120. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $157.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.60.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

