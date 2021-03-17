Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to post sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year sales of $4.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.39.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,636,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 56.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $6.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,366. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.21.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

