Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Shares Down 2.6%

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF)’s stock price traded down 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $7.86. 10,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 11,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lundin Gold from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Lundin Gold from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.68.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60.

About Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.