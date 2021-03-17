Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.41.

OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52 and a beta of 1.85.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

