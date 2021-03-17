Lxi Reit (LON:LXI) Insider Buys £10,006.25 in Stock

Lxi Reit (LON:LXI) insider Patricia Dimond bought 8,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £10,006.25 ($13,073.23).

Patricia Dimond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 18th, Patricia Dimond purchased 8,717 shares of Lxi Reit stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £10,198.89 ($13,324.92).

LON LXI opened at GBX 125.40 ($1.64) on Wednesday. Lxi Reit has a 12 month low of GBX 63.10 ($0.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.63. The company has a market cap of £655.59 million and a PE ratio of 8.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Lxi Reit’s previous dividend of $1.35. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Lxi Reit’s dividend payout ratio is 0.37%.

About Lxi Reit

The Company, a real estate investment trust (REIT) incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

