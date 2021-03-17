Macquarie Upgrades SEA (NYSE:SE) to “Outperform”

SEA (NYSE:SE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $280.00 price objective on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Macquarie’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.93% from the company’s previous close.

SE has been the subject of a number of other reports. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Get SEA alerts:

NYSE:SE opened at $233.46 on Monday. SEA has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.41 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SEA will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SEA by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $31,848,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.