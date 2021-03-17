Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. Magic Software Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $5,385,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $824,000. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $828.05 million, a P/E ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.34%.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.