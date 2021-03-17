Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.75 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will report $9.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $9.87 billion. Magna International posted sales of $8.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year sales of $40.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.51 billion to $41.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $42.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.23 billion to $43.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Magna International from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Magna International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Magna International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magna International stock traded up $2.80 on Wednesday, hitting $93.68. 1,277,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,115. Magna International has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $94.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

