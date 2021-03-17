MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Holdings Raised by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,377 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor were worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,959,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,547,000 after purchasing an additional 844,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 17.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,929,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,432,000 after purchasing an additional 284,712 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 1,732,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,740,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,009,000 after buying an additional 86,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 9.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,179,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after buying an additional 98,298 shares during the period. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MagnaChip Semiconductor alerts:

NYSE MX opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48. MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%. On average, analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.