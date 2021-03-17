Magnetar Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 286.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,097,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 274,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,575,000 after buying an additional 49,481 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ingredion by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ingredion by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INGR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

NYSE INGR opened at $92.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.03.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,156. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

