Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Hormel Foods by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRL opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

