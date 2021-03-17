Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,505,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,905,000 after buying an additional 67,645 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $10,159,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $95.69 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.28 and a 200-day moving average of $89.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $756,861.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

