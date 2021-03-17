Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAND. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND opened at $131.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.49 and a 200 day moving average of $162.81. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.86 and a twelve month high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.61 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 275 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.45, for a total transaction of $43,298.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,846.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 70,131 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $12,553,449.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,701,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,316 shares of company stock worth $42,703,943 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or messaging communications services across various mobile applications or connected devices.

