Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

Shares of CHRW opened at $96.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.25 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.27.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.