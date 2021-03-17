MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.63

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.63 and last traded at $37.18, with a volume of 2733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research cut MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 151.72%. The business had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 48.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. 36.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

