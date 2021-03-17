Maker Trading Down 4.9% This Week (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Maker token can now be bought for approximately $2,152.05 or 0.03730906 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Maker has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Maker has a market cap of $2.14 billion and $80.53 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00053724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.86 or 0.00651609 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00070659 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00025498 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00034515 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker (MKR) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

