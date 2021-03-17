Manitex International, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manitex International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 12th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Manitex International from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of MNTX stock opened at $8.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $168.08 million, a P/E ratio of -13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Manitex International has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Manitex International had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTX. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Manitex International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 325,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 231,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Manitex International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 826,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 48,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Manitex International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

