ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will announce earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. ManTech International reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $638.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.96 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of MANT stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.62. 8,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,548. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.69. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $101.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.23%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MANT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,091.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

