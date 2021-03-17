Manuel Md Litchman Purchases 165,562 Shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Stock

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 165,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $516,553.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Mustang Bio stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $236.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mustang Bio by 560.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

MBIO has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mustang Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.44.

Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

