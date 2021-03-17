Marathon Oil Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.01.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $11.46 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $13.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 191,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 42.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 131,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 400,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 642,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

