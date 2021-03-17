Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%.

MARA traded up $4.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 20,606,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,515,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.87 and a beta of 4.33. Marathon Patent Group has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $49.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Marathon Patent Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Marathon Patent Group news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $34,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,458 shares in the company, valued at $70,953,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $12,962,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,148,502.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

