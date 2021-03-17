Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.56.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

MRNS traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 17,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,530. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $584.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.72.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 692.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

