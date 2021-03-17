Martinrea International (MRETF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS: MRETF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/11/2021 – Martinrea International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a $18.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

3/5/2021 – Martinrea International had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $19.50 to $18.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Martinrea International was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/5/2021 – Martinrea International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Martinrea International was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $18.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

2/3/2021 – Martinrea International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Martinrea International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $19.00 to $19.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

MRETF opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. Martinrea International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.