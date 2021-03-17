Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MTDR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

MTDR opened at $25.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after buying an additional 1,144,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,455,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,509,000 after buying an additional 861,068 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after buying an additional 440,727 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,165,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

