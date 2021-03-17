Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.98 and last traded at $45.77. 564,903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 569,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Materialise NV will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Materialise in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Materialise in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

