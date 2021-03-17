Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,840 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51 and a beta of 1.47. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

