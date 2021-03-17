Mather Group LLC. Invests $246,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 664 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Illumina by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after buying an additional 2,109,182 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,794,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $206,668,000 after purchasing an additional 347,263 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 28.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $455,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322,674 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 155.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,523 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $86,704,000 after purchasing an additional 170,600 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.85.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $419.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $441.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a PE ratio of 97.34, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.51, for a total value of $1,111,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,937.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total value of $1,461,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,550,476.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,871 shares of company stock worth $5,636,788 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

