Mather Group LLC. Makes New $224,000 Investment in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,880,000 after buying an additional 6,167,306 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,240,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,762,000 after buying an additional 1,063,384 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,737,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,877,000 after buying an additional 3,463,039 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,184,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,905,000 after purchasing an additional 571,009 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,925,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,512,000 after purchasing an additional 75,872 shares during the period. 47.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

MFC stock opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

