Matthew Quinn Buys 40,000 Shares of Class Limited (ASX:CL1) Stock

Class Limited (ASX:CL1) insider Matthew Quinn bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.51 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of A$60,360.00 ($43,114.29).

Matthew Quinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Matthew Quinn bought 10,000 shares of Class stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.87 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of A$18,730.00 ($13,378.57).

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.38.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Class’s payout ratio is 87.72%.

Class Company Profile

Class Limited develops and distributes cloud-based accounting, investment reporting, and administration software for accountants, administrators, and advisers in Australia. The company offers Class Super, a cloud based self-managed super fund SMSF administration software to streamline various aspects of SMSF administration.

