Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 552,100 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the February 11th total of 437,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Matthews International alerts:

In related news, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $205,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Matthews International by 23.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International in the third quarter worth $241,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Matthews International by 7.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Matthews International by 270.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 74,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Matthews International by 32.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 119,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

MATW opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Matthews International has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $42.51.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.73 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. Matthews International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Matthews International will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.