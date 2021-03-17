Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

MAXR stock traded down $3.86 on Tuesday, reaching $43.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,211. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.47). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

