Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.91.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 117,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $4,094,341.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,232,489 shares in the company, valued at $43,001,541.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $1,364,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 463,529 shares in the company, valued at $21,085,934.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,892,984 shares of company stock worth $77,446,271.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 1,255.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 161,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,012,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,306,000 after purchasing an additional 94,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Medallia stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,949,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,987. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 1.78. Medallia has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $48.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.59 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

