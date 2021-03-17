Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) PT Raised to C$7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

TSE DR opened at C$6.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$209.97 million and a PE ratio of 9.36. Medical Facilities has a fifty-two week low of C$2.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

