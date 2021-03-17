Megacoin Reaches One Day Volume of $6.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $1.73 million and $6.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $197.67 or 0.00360240 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000169 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,437,829 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

