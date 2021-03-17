Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 4,110 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 156.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,499,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in DocuSign by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,552 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,885,000 after acquiring an additional 698,316 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,274,000 after purchasing an additional 680,641 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,445,000 after purchasing an additional 511,088 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.16.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $211.18 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.26.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at $381,318,148.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $1,242,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,856,082. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

