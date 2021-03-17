Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Dover by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Dover by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Dover by 1.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dover by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dover by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.45.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $135.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

