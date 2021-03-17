Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.72 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 82.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Square were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Square by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SQ opened at $243.36 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $110.64 billion, a PE ratio of 386.29, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.19 and a 200-day moving average of $203.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $21,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 873,030 shares of company stock worth $199,952,640. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.17.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

