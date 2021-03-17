Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Reduces Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after buying an additional 1,224,471 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $857,573,000 after buying an additional 542,623 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $180,913,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $180,041,000 after buying an additional 35,817 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,375,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $149,720,000 after buying an additional 36,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Shares of IFF opened at $136.68 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $143.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

