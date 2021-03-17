Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 10,042 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,042 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $774,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,242 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in D.R. Horton by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 110,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $83.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.12 and its 200-day moving average is $73.99. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. Wolfe Research began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.57.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,970 shares of company stock valued at $787,334 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

