MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded at BTIG Research

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,655.17.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,550.49 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,689.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,747.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,487.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,038 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after purchasing an additional 561,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after purchasing an additional 383,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $318,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.