Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,399,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,158 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.62% of Mercantile Bank worth $38,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBWM opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. Mercantile Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $46.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. Analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

