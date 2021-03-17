Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 287 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

ITW stock opened at $218.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $224.69. The stock has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

