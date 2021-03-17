Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,788 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,048,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $482.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $480.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.04. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.01 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. FIX upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $629.24.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

