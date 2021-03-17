Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.89 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,557 shares of company stock valued at $34,158,410 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $154.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.62, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.73. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

