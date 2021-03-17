Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.97 Million Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,501 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

