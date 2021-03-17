Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,412 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,607,000 after buying an additional 9,642,566 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,915,000 after buying an additional 8,085,447 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after buying an additional 5,018,077 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $164,638,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,080,000 after buying an additional 3,156,968 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

