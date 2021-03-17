Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 948 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 360,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 25,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

SNY stock opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average is $48.73. The firm has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. Sanofi’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

