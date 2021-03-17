Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) Shares Sold by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC owned 2.27% of Merida Merger Corp. I worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCMJ. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 17.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 676,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 99,348 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCMJ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.99. 45,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,154. Merida Merger Corp. I has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39.

About Merida Merger Corp. I

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

