Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.53), Fidelity Earnings reports. Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%.

MRUS opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. Merus has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $737.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 844,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,905,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRUS. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

