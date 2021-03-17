Metacrine (MTCR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect Metacrine to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MTCR stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.04, a current ratio of 27.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.38. Metacrine has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $16.19.

Get Metacrine alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metacrine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It is developing MET409, a therapy that is in a Phase Ib proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients; and MET642, a candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.